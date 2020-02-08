Guardiola wants Messi to stay with BarcelonaSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Pep Guardiola says he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona rather than join him at Manchester City.

Messi has a release clause in his contract this summer and reports in Spain and England have suggested he could trigger it after a rift with Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal, who has accused the players of getting former manager Ernesto Valverde the sack.

Guardiola was Barcelona manager from 2008 to 2012 and works alongside former Barca directors Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain at City, so it is little surprise the Premier League champions have been tipped as favourites to sign Messi if he decides to leave the Camp Nou.

City have been linked with the Argentine striker…