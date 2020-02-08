How Nigeria risks Coronavirus!Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Senate Decries Inadequate Response, Poor Screening At Airports, Seaports

• Foreign Airlines Violate Regulatory Procedures

• We’re Stepping Up Surveillance, Says FAAN

The story is well known: Ameyo Stella Adadevoh threw herself between Nigeria and painful death; to save millions of lives of her fellow citizens, she gave her own. She grabbed, forcefully, Patrick Sawyerr, the Liberian traveller, who, on arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, had been transferred to First Consultant Hospital in Lagos and prevented him from going to town with a virus of death he would have spread to millions in minutes.

Sawyerr took ill at the Airport, but at the hospital, Dr. Adadevoh…