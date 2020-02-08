Kenya’s Sharon Cherop emerges first female to finish Lagos Marathon





Kenya’s Sharon Cherop has emerged as the first female athlete to finish the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon. Her compatriot, David Barmasai, David Barmasai Tumo had won the race in 2 hours, 10 minutes 22seconds. The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The male and female 42km runners competed for […]

