Vanessa Bryant just announced that Kobe and Gigi Bryant public memorial has been set for Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center with organizers expecting a massive turnout as reported by TMZ. The date (2/24) is significant, #24 was Kobe’s jersey number and #2 was the number his daughter, Gigi, wore. Worth noting, Vanessa’s IG post […]

