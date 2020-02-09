8 Things To Know About Cynthia Erivo, Only Black Actor Nominated In Acting Categories For 2020 Oscars





33-year-old Cynthia Erivo who is the star of “Harriet” is the only Black actor nominated in the acting categories for the 2020 Oscars. The double nominee at the 2020 Oscars recently praised Joaquin Phoenix for his acceptance speech at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards earlier this week, in which he criticized the lack of diversity among nominees at the ceremony. In recognition of her […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper