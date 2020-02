In 1840, in South Carolina, United States, a former slave while on his deathbed instructed his sons to return to his native land in Africa. The man, Scipio Vaughan who was originally from Owu kingdom of Abeokuta in Nigeria was captured by European trans-Atlantic slave traders in 1805 and was taken together with other captured […]

The post Back-To-Africa: A Dying Wish Births A Living Legacy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper