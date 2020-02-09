Guinness Night Football: Davido, Sauti Sol, Bebe Cool Vibe With Rio Ferdinand





Friday 31st January 2020; Football icon and Guinness Ambassador, Rio Ferdinand, threw football fans into a frenzy when he flew into Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event. The Pan African tournament finale saw players from Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya enjoy a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, hosted by Rio. The ultramodern […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper