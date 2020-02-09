Myles Brings The Sultry Side To Life With His Magik-Produced ‘Fine Wine’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Fine Wine is Myles latest offering and third single release under Tinny Entertainment. The Afropop singer-songwriter is laser-focused on the year ahead, this is coming after the release of “Tete” the singer’s debut single, and “Yes,” a soothing Young John-produced mid-tempo Afrobeat song.

Myles sings about his love interest on this mellow cut, Fine Wine is an infusion of Afropop which has that typical R&B vibe to it, not lagging, not cutting anything short the rising pop star is honing his skills to master a unique that comfortably allows him to infuse every other genre to his non-typical R&B.

Myles continues to develop a method of performance called calm music, in pieces that stretches between 2-5 minutes in length, “Girl my body do me one kind when you touch me / the way I feel about you when you touch me,” there his awakening began, his melodies meld together, shifting in tones and volume. “The song will get under your skin while also propelling you to get…