



American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is set open a new online store which she intends to launch with a perfume that smells like her vagina. In her cover interview with 10 Magazine, Badu announced that the new perfume which she calls “Badu P__sy” is an olfactory tribute her “superpower”. “There’s an urban legend that my p__sy […]

The post Erykah Badu Set To Release Perfume That Smells Like Her Vagina appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper