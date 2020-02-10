How poor quality diets raise death risk | The Guardian Nigeria News



Data suggest that those who follow healthful low fat and low carb diets have a lower overall death risk.A large new study has examined the link between diet type and total mortality.

Dr. Zhilei Shan from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, United States (U.S.) and colleagues in their new study paper wrote: “Diet plays an important role in […] public health, and suboptimal diet is estimated as the first leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability-adjusted life-years lost in the U.S.”

Their findings now appear in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.In their research, Shan and team analysed the data of more than 37,000 people to determine whether or not there were any associations between different diet types and mortality.

