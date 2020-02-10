Leveraging capital market potential to accelerate growthBusiness — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Capital market, globally, is one of the most important platforms for financial deals, particularly, in raising capital for economic activities in developed nations. In the United States, it is the life blood of capitalism where companies go to raise capital to finance the building of factories, airplanes, trains, ships, Communications gadgets, among other essential corporate activities, and to conduct research and development.

Indeed, over a trillion dollars are invested and exchanged daily in international capital markets across the world, and it is on record that many great innovations of mankind saw the light of the day through the instrumentality of the capital market.

For instance, it was through the New York Stock Exchange and collaboration with JP Morgan that Graham Bell was able to create the American Telephone and Telegraph Company AT&T, which became one of the largest companies in the world, with investments from all over the world. Also, Thomas Edison set up the Edison…