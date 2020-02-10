‘Nigeria can’t boast of reliable farm production data’ | The Guardian Nigeria News



Handy and accurate agricultural production data is hardly available in Nigeria as a result of poor or absence of collation structures, grossly inadequate extension system and lack of aggregation or commodity boards. In this interview, Mr Fatai Afolabi, Managing Consultant, Foremost Development Services, explains the way forward, suggesting that like Malaysia and Thailand, coordination and collation of production and information, respectively, with adequate government support for the private-sector-led initiatives in agriculture, are essentials of making the sector a problem solver. FEMI IBIROGBA presents excerpts.

Currently, what is the quantity of crude palm oil produced in Nigeria? And what is the deficit?

That is an aspect I don’t want you to ask me because I don’t want to stimulate responses of criticism. If you need that one, you go to the official agencies. I am not an individual to keep statistics or data for the country, but would advise you that over the years, I know…