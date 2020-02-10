Nigerians React To Naira Marley’s “Hacked” Twitter AccountGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It appears “No mannaz” pioneer and popular controversial Nigerian artiste, Naira Marley has lost his account to hackers who are supposedly in Denmark, as stated in the bio.

The verified account which used to be the home of Marley’s ‘deep thoughts’ has been taken over and turned into a private account by a certain “Fros” with a bio that reads: Ortam sanal olsa da işlenen suç gerçektir.

When translated via Twitter, it states: Although the environment is virtual, the crime is real.

Recall in May 2019 the “Am I A Yahoo Boy” crooner was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegedly being involved in internet fraud. The agency said the alleged crimes contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

After weeks of being in EFCC custody, he was granted bail on the conditions that he must provide Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) bond and two sureties, one with landed property and the other, a Civil…