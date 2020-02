Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood. South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes — for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film. Best picture: “Parasite” Best director: Bong […]

