River’s Finima Nature Park closer to Ramsar site recognitionProperty — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) Council member and NLNG Director, Mrs. Cordelia Agboti(left); NCF Chairman, Chief Ede Dafinone; NLNG GM, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams; Director of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Tiamiyu Sikiru and NCF Director General, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano, at the presentation of Letter of Nomination for Finima Nature Park as a Ramsar Site of International Importance.

The Federal Ministry of Environment has nominated Finima Nature Park in River State, a Ramsar Site of International Importance. Finima Nature Park is a 1,000 hectares land of freshwater swamp forest lying along Nigeria’s southern coastal area on Bonny Island, Rivers State. The park was designated an internationally acclaimed centre for Wetland education and became a member of Wetlands Link International in 2019. This made it one of the 350 Wetland Centres globally and the second in Nigeria.

The nomination letter was presented by…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR