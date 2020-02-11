Building an inclusive, transformative future for persons with disabilitiesAppointments — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To achieve a change of attitude towards people with disabilities, the need to look at the person and not the disability is paramount.

Persons with physical impairment still face multiple barriers to equal participation in the society and there is an urgent need to remove those barriers.

Africans’ disposition to this vulnerable group remains troubling, the Executive Director of a research centre for persons with disability, Micah Shabbi, once said.

He said that in Africa, people pay more attention to the disability they notice in a person, than on the ability or what that person has to offer.

A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the World Bank in 2011, said 25 million people in Nigeria have one form of physical disability or another. The figure represents at least 15 per cent of Nigeria’s current population of 200 million, according to the United Nations (UN) estimates.

To help shape policies that foster decent work opportunities…