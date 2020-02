I’ve been wanting to do this for so long and I’m glad I finally get around to doing it today on this fifteenth anniversary. And while I do not remember precisely when I began using the app, I do remember the point I became really thankful for it. Sometimes, you do not realise what good […]

The post Google Maps Is 15! Six Reasons I Love The App appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper