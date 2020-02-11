History beckons – if Woods can reverse Riviera fortunesSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tiger Woods’s rich history at Riviera Country Club includes almost everything but a victory — something the US superstar hopes to change with a landmark win this week.

Woods gets his second crack at a record-setting 83rd US PGA Tour title on the course where he made his first US PGA Tour start as a 16-year-old in 1992.

At Torrey Pines in January, Woods insisted breaking the great Sam Snead’s record — which he matched with an 82nd career title at the Zozo Championship in October — was the last thing on his mind.

But at Riviera, Woods can feel history beckoning.

“It has been mentioned,” he said with a grin.

Woods missed the cut in that first Riviera outing in 1992…