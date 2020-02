Even though Kanye is interested in having more kids, Kim Kardashian has told him it cannot be possible in an interview on Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast. Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t think she can handle any more children because they wouldn’t get the attention they deserve. Kanye recently said he wants 7 kids, despite […]

The post Kim Kardashian Not Interested In Having More Kids appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper