Emmanuel Anjorin didn’t anticipate that his only means of income will be taken away from him as he cheered Happy New Year on the first of January with loved ones over their best Sunday meals in their most celebratory attires. And so when the Lagos State Government announced that motorcycles and tricycles known locally as […]

The post Lagos Okada Ban: This Okada Rider Has A Few Things To Say appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper