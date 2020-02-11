



Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant who died alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others has revealed that she is still grieving the loss. The 37-year-old widow in an Instagram post has said her brain is yet to accept the fact that her husband and daughter is gone. Kobe and […]

The post My Brain Refuses To Accept That Kobe And Gigi Are Gone – Vanessa Bryant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper