Pope to visit Malta in MayWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya.

The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelago’s island of Gozo, is the pontiff’s first announced journey for 2020.

Malta is on the front line of migration into Europe, situated 95 kilometres (60 miles) south of Sicily and due north of Libya’s capital of Tripoli.

That makes it a central port of entry into Europe for the increasing numbers of migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing, fleeing the renewed fighting in Libya.

Francis has often spoken up for migrants and has called on the European Union to be more welcoming of those fleeing chaos in their home countries.

The Argentine pontiff will meet Malta’s new prime…