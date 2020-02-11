



Terrorists now use social media as a medium for communications and recruiting new followers in perpetrating crimes in Nigeria, minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami said on Tuesday. “It is evident that terrorists are exploiting social media, encrypted communications and the dark web to spread propaganda, recruit new followers and coordinate attacks,” Pantami […]

The post Terrorists recruiting members on social media, says minister appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper