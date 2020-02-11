‘Why we oppose name change for PDP’Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with LEO SOBECHI, explains why founding members of the party reject name change for the party, stressing that those who want a change of name should rather change their political behaviour

• Genuine and honest members won’t defect, says Lamido •Igbo not begging for 2023 presidency

What reasons informed your opposition to name change for PDP?

Let us look into the name of the party: The letters ‘P’ and ‘D’ and ‘P’ are very innocent. The alphabets are very innocent; they have done no harm to anybody, and they are only a nomenclature. And even in APC, there is also a P. In AD, there is also a D. The question is: what crime has the nomenclature committed for it to be changed? To me there is no crime by the letters or the nomenclature for them to be changed.

Those guilty are those who used the party and dumped it. Whatever name the party has is…