American actress Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda on HBO’s Sex and the City, died Friday morning, according to PEOPLE. She was 86. Cohen began her acting career in regional theater, appearing on New York stages since the late 1970s. She made her screen debut in the 1983 film Without a Trace, […]

