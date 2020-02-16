Violence: Nigeria requires uncompromising political will — Brazilian minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

For Nigeria to combat the menace of Boko Haram and other cases of extreme violence, the Brazilian Minister for External Relations, Ernesto Araujo, has said a strong political will is crucial.



Araujo who visited the country recently on bilateral talks on defense, legal, trade and investment, noted that fighting extreme violence does not require any form of compromise with the culprits.

“Some countries, sometimes, face similar challenges and they have the temptation of compromising. There should be no compromise,” he said.



The Minister also identified the need for intelligence gathering to combat the insurgents in a very creative way. “They hide their activities in many ways. So, there is need for permanent sharing of intelligence among border countries to identify the way they are and the way they recruit people.”



Speaking on how Brazil intends to assist Nigeria in combating the activities of the Boko Haram Sect, he said one of the first steps is to tackle…