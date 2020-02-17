Agba Jalingo regains freedom





CrossRiverWatch publisher Agba Jalingo has been released after spending about five months in detention. Jalingo’s release comes after a federal high court in Calabar granted him a bail of N10 million on Thursday, February 13. The Cross Rivers State Government charged Jalingo with terrorism and conspiracy to remove elected governor from office. Jalingo was first […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper