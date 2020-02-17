Controversy over severance benefits of UNIBEN ex-VCFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Orumwense denies receiving letter from council

Amid penury and soul-wrenching struggle by Nigerian university students to contend with dilapidating learning infrastructures such as hostels on campus, the governing council of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has doled out a handsome but controversial severance package to an erstwhile vice-chancellor.

Founded and situated in the historic and iconic Benin City, UNIBEN is an enduring representation of knowledge and character. But a somewhat controversial parting gift to the institution’s ex-head honcho is raising a dust.

On Monday, May 13, 2019, an emergency meeting was held. The subject matter was a request by the immediate past vice-chancellor, Prof. Osasere Orumwense.

According to reliable sources, Orumwense had tabled what some have termed “indecent proposal” to the university’s governing council: a parting gift in the form of a severance…