Kindergarten Klopp says Simeone’s Atleti still a threat to rampant RedsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp holds a press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 17, 2020 on the eve of their Champions League football match against Club Atletico de Madrid. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Jurgen Klopp said on Monday he feels like “Kindergarten Cop” in comparison to the raging Diego Simeone but it will be Liverpool looking to make it a case of men against boys when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

“People say I am emotional but if I am level four, he is level 12. I am Kindergarten Cop compared to him,” Klopp told reporters in Madrid.

“He has been there eight years and to still have that emotional level, that’s impressive.”

Klopp will face Simeone for the first time at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday and he paid tribute to the Argentinian while brushing off Atletico’s disappointing form that has them clear outsiders to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Atletico is fourth in La…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR