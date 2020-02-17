Kindergarten Klopp says Simeone’s Atleti still a threat to rampant RedsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jurgen Klopp said on Monday he feels like “Kindergarten Cop” in comparison to the raging Diego Simeone but it will be Liverpool looking to make it a case of men against boys when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

“People say I am emotional but if I am level four, he is level 12. I am Kindergarten Cop compared to him,” Klopp told reporters in Madrid.

“He has been there eight years and to still have that emotional level, that’s impressive.”

Klopp will face Simeone for the first time at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday and he paid tribute to the Argentinian while brushing off Atletico’s disappointing form that has them clear outsiders to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Atletico is fourth in La…