



The House of Representatives Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus has hailed the emergence of Senator Diri Douye as governor of Bayelsa via a Supreme Court judgement last Thursday. The caucus also demanded the immediate prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. This was contained in a statement signed […]

The post PDP lawmakers wants Oshiomhole prosecuted over comments on Bayelsa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper