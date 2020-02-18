Buhari presidency cracks | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Monguno, Kyari locked in fierce battle of supremacy

• ‘How chief of staff hijacked presidential powers’

• Revelation validates call for Buhari’s resignation, says PDP

• Service chiefs warned against taking orders from CoS

The signs have always been there: inter-agency rivalry, uncoordinated national security, and other policy missteps, discordant tunes on all matters and a hardly coherent presidency.

Yesterday, the bungling contraption that the Muhammadu Buhari presidency has become over time advertised itself publicly with the fight between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, a retired army general, and the Presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, over the nation’s security blowing into the open.

Specifically, a leaked memo published in an online medium on Monday exposed the underbelly of bad blood within the presidency.

In the memo purportedly written by Monguno, he accused Kyari of undue and dangerous interference in matters…