Cazorla reveals Arsenal’s moves to sign ChukwuezeSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Arsenal midfielder, Santi Cazorla has admitted that the Gunners have contacted him to share his opinion on the possibility of Samuel Chukwueze moving to the Premier League side, reports allnigeriasoccer.com.

After starring at the 2015 U17 World Cup, Arsenal offered Chukwueze a five-year contract following a successful medical he underwent with the club in London but the proposed move collapsed because Arsenal and Diamond Academy could not agree on the payment terms.

Having broken into the Villarreal first team, Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on the Nigerian international with a view to a transfer.

Asked if he gets calls from England about Chukwueze or Pau, Cazorla told Marca, “Yes, friends from Arsenal especially.

“They ask me about them and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow.

“It’s good that great teams are interested in young players from Villarreal, but for the moment I tell them to leave them alone here.

“They still have to…