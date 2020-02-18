'Don’t Marry A Lady Who Cannot Cook' – Pastor Adeboye's Quotes Stirs Controversy





The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye will be 78 in March and ahead of the celebration, he is sharing seventy-eight quotes of inspiration and advice. However, it appears many are paying close attention to quote 19 which states: My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper