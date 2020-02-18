First Openly Gay Footballer Justin Fashanu To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame





Football’s first openly gay player Justin Fashanu is to be inducted into Britain’s National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame, years after taking his own life. Justin Fashanu came out as gay in October 1990 and committed suicide eight years later. Born to a Nigerian father and Guyanese mother, he and his brother, John, played football […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper