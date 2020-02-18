



Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has restated the need for collaboration with relevant agencies, especially the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to strengthen anti-corruption war in the country. Mr Victor Muruako, acting Chairman, FRC, expressed this view at the inauguration and induction of members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of […]

The post Fiscal Commission partners with ICPC to strengthen anti-corruption war appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper