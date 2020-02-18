Lady Celebrates Divorce By Throwing Lavish £500 Party For New LoverGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Emma Barua, a 29-year old makeup artist from Brighton East Sussex, has celebrated her divorce by throwing a lavish £500 party for 50 guests, including her new lover.

Barua had been with her former boyfriend for two years when they decided to get married to help him move from Australia to the UK so they could be together long-term in July 2017, Mirror reports.

Unfortunately, after making the move, the newlyweds’ marriage broke down 16 months after their fairytale £2,000 wedding which led to the couple filing for divorce in November 2018.

When the divorce was finalized, Barua celebrated with a bash for friends and family.

She wore a long red velvet dress and then changed into a short red number which was, according to her, a way of saying ‘I am embracing my freedom and feeling sexy and single again’.