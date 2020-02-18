Lagos denies demanding operational licence fees from Uber drivers





Lagos State government has denied claims that it was demanding for N110,000 operational licence fees from Uber drivers. Commissioner of transportation Frederic Oladeinde said the claim is “totally untrue, unsubstantiated, unreasonable and a ploy to win public sympathy.” “Uber operators are out to make mischief as they would not tell the public that their members […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper