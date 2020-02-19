



The 40th Brit awards aired live from O2 Arena in London — with performances from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Harry Styles among others and hosted Jack Whitehall. Lewis Capaldi was the big winner of the night, taking home two awards in top categories – best new artist and song of the year. However, the “International Male Solo Artist” category that many Nigerians hoped […]

The post 2020 Brit Awards: Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Others Emerge Winners | See Full List appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper