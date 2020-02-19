Petrol drivers accuse customs of extortion, illegal detain of trucks





Fuel scarcity maybe looming in Kano as petroleum tanker drivers vowed to embark on industrial action over alleged extortion and harassment of men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Besides, the tanker owners accused Customs of detaining their trucks illegally with full loaded products in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, thereby frustrating supply of the product […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper