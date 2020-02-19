Who Is Pop Smoke? 10 Facts About The RapperGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

On Feb. 19, 2020, the life of Brooklyn-bred rapper Pop Smoke was cut short when he was murdered in his home in California.

The rapper who came to limelight after the release of “Welcome to the Party” in 2019 was shot dead by unidentified men.

Pop Smoke joins young talented rappers such as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, the problematic XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD whose lives were cut short in the prime of their careers.

Here are some facts you should know about Pop Smoke:

1. His birth name is Bashar Barakah Jackson

2. He was born on July 20, 1999 in Brooklyn, New York.

3. His mother is Jamaican and his father a Panamanian.

4. In a Genius interview, he stated that his artist name of Pop Smoke is a combination of Papa (a nickname given to him by his Panamanian grandmother) and Smoke Oh Guap (a nickname given to him by childhood friends).

5. In April 2019, he released his breakout single, “Welcome to the Party”, the lead single of…