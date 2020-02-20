'All-knowing' Oshiomhole destroying APC, says Muiz Banire





A former national legal adviser of Nigeria’s ruling party has accused the party’s chairman of ruining it and asked him to “step aside” Muiz Banire said Adams Oshiomhole’s consolidation of powers in himself stifled due process and created room for an improper screening of party candidates in past elections. “Lust as the national chairman was […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper