EFCC arrests son of former Kogi governor for alleged fraud





Nigeria’s anti-graft office has arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Thursday that Muhammed was arrested for “his alleged involvement in an alleged fraud.” “The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for allegedly diverting the funds to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper