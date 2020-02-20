Federer targets Wimbledon after knee surgery blowSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday and would miss a string of tournaments including the May 24-June 7 French Open.

“As a result, I will miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami, and the French Open,” he said.

The 38-year-old explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the problem in his right knee refused to go away.

He will now target a return for the grass-court season and an assault on a ninth Wimbledon title after reaching the final in 2019 where he had two championship points before losing an epic final to Novak Djokovic.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” added the world number three who reached the Roland Garros…