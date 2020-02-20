JAMB and the quest to end admission fraud in varsitiesFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Denying graduates opportunity to enrol for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), due to irregular admission process committed by their various institutions of higher learning, many academics affirm is like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, writes UJUNWA ATUEYI.

It all started in 2017, when the leadership of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared that it would no longer overlook illegal admissions in the country’s ivory towers. Consequently, it introduced the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) with the sole aim of monitoring and eliminating fraud in admissions exercise.

According to the board, offering admissions through CAPS will not only monitor and ensure that no abuse is found, it will also help candidates to track admission in the spirit of transparency.

But some dubious university management and members of staff, The Guardian learnt still boycott this directives and issue admissions to candidates through its own portals.

This…