Nigerian journalists, government critics that have been hounded





“The press, radio, television and other agencies of mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people,” Section 22 of the Nigerian 1999 amended Constitution states. But this is far from the reality in the […]

