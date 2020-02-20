Sowore says Nigerian government ‘secretly’ asked court to order his rearrestNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the Nigerian government ‘secretly’ asked the court to order his arrest.

Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare are still standing trial on a two-count charge of felony conspiracy and felony by the Nigerian government.

The Sahara Reporters publisher was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Saturday, August 3, 2019, for organising a #RevolutionNow protest.

The Nigerian government said the protest was a veiled plot to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Sowore spent over 120 days in detention despite two court orders granting him bail before his release on Christmas eve in December 2019.

He and Bakare, after their release, sued the Nigerian government for violation of their human rights.

At the hearing of the suit on Wednesday, Sowore said he discovered that the government had applied for his rearrest.

“A little sinister surprise happened as the judge asked the DSS…