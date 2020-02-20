The African-American “A Soldiers Play “ Hits The Broadway Stage After 40 Years

In 1981, a groundbreaking film “A soldier’s play,” produced by African American Charles Fuller, first premiered on stage in New York City.

The following year Fuller became the 2nd African American in history to win the Pulitzer award for drama. Since the show in New York City in 1981, the play has not been seen in the act on stage.

Now 40 years later, Broadway has included the play on the list of plays that would be running this year. The play debut at the roundabout theatre in January and is set to run to March 15, 2020.

The opening featured both the previous and current characters of the play on stage.

The background story of the play is based on Charles’s fuller life’s journey in Army serving America during the Korean war although, the story and characters are fictional.

The play tackles racism in an unusual way in the force system. Its setting is in a seldom army base during world war II.

The first scene of the play shows an African…