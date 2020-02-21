



Nigeria’s first and biggest independent real estate network marketing firm, Adloyalty Business Network recently announced the opening of its new office in Lekki, Lagos. Driven by her recent accomplishment of having over 20,000 active real estate sales professionals and need to expand her operations for efficient value delivery to the property development market, the firm […]

The post Adloyalty Business Network hits 20,000 realtors, launches new office in Lekki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper