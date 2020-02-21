AZ Zola to battle Abu Babes in Lagos JOF U-13 Football Cup finalSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The month-long Lagos State JOF U-13 Football Championship will end on Sunday at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos Island AZ Zola of Ijegun battling Abu Babes of Ibeju Lekki in the final match.

Before the final game, the third-place match will be played between Aguda United from Surulere and Zamaj Babes from Dopemu.

The competition, which is strictly for youngsters under 13 years in Lagos State, is being sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, an integrated logistics services provider with subsidiaries in properties and investment portfolios.

It is organised by the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association.

Already, preparation for a glamorous final ceremony is in top gear with important dignitaries signifying their intention of gracing the final. The management of JOF Nigeria Limited will be led by the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Dr. Segun Olugboyegun, while other guests are Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Adetilewa Adebajo, the Chairman,…