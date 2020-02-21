Erdogan urges Putin to restrain Syria regime in IdlibWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt the Syrian regime’s violence in Idlib as efforts intensified to avoid more bloodshed in the final rebel holdout.

Russian air strikes in the northwestern province of Idlib are bolstering a Syrian government offensive that has forced nearly one million civilians to flee the biggest wave of displacement of the nine-year conflict.

“The president during the call stressed that the regime should be restrained in Idlib and that the humanitarian crisis must be stopped,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Putin, for his part, told Erdogan that he was “seriously concerned” by the “aggressive actions” of jihadists in Syria’s Idlib region.The two leaders agreed to “intensify bilateral consultations on Idlib with the aim of reducing tensions, guaranteeing a ceasefire and neutralising the terrorist threat”,…